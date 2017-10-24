Evanston Game Warden Seeks Help Solving Two Game Waste Cases

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information on two wasted game cases.

Evanston Game Warden Nick Roberts received two reports on Thursday of wasted big game animals.

“The first wasted game animal is a doe mule deer that had been field dressed and appeared to have been hung since the deer season ended,” Roberts said. “The deer was abandoned at the intersection of U.S. Highway 150 and Uinta County Road 173, near Sulphur Creek Reservoir. No meat was removed from the doe. The second wasted animal is a calf elk that was skinned and partially field dressed. The back straps were removed, while the rest of the carcass was abandoned north of the Bear River, near the Utah state line, west of the Session Mountains.”

Anyone with information on these wildlife violations may call the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). Tips may be reported online at wgfd.wyo.gov, directly to game warden Nick Roberts at 307-799-7461, or by calling the Green River Game and Fish Office at-1-307-875-3223. Poaching information may also be texted; text keyword WGFD a message toTIP411 (847-411). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to a conviction.