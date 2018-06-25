Evanston ICE Detention Center Still In The Works

The proposed development of an ICE Detention Center outside of Evanston is still in the works. A location and type of building are being worked on while the Uinta County Commission waits on the federal government for a federal contract.

Mayor Kent Williams and others have toured similar buildings in California and Texas. The location for the center would be roughly ½ to ¾ of a mile east of city limits and South of I-80.

The decision to develop this structure has been made between 3 different entities, the Uinta County Commission, Management Training Corporation or the MTC and the City of Evanston Government.

The Uinta County Commission has control over the process because the portion of land the proposed building would be built on is unincorporated land, but the commission has chosen to involve the MTC and City of Evanston Government in the decision process.

Mayor Williams has said the Detention Center has received both support and resistance. There have been meetings with government and those opposing the development of this building. Mayor Williams has been happy with the way things have been handled on both sides as they discuss points of view for or against the detention center.