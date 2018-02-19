Evanston Residents Believed To Be Occupants In Fatal Plane Crash

Two Evanston residents are believed to have died in a plane crash near Evanston yesterday afternoon.

According to an updated press release from the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office, the plane was owned by William Patterson with the registration showing an Evanston address. Investigators believe Patterson and his wife, Michelle, were the two occupants of the plane when it crashed about a mile north of Evanston yesterday.

There were no survivors.

The Uinta County Coroner, Uinta County Sheriff’s Office and the FAA continue to investigate the crash.