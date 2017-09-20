The Rock Springs Lady Tiger dropped a close five set match Tuesday night to Evanston 3-2. The home standing Lady Tigers won the first two sets by identical 25-23 scores only to have Evanston come back to win the next three sets 25-17, 25-17 and 25-11.
The loss drops the Lady Tigers to 1-3 in 4A West Conference play and 4-13 overall while Evanston improves to 2-1 the 4A West and 13-7 overall.
Up next for the Lady Tigers will be the Casper Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Evanston travels to Riverton on Thursday.
Be the first to comment on "Evanston Wins Five Set Match Against Lady Tigers"