Evanston Wins Five Set Match Against Lady Tigers

The Rock Springs Lady Tiger dropped a close five set match Tuesday night to Evanston 3-2. The home standing Lady Tigers won the first two sets by identical 25-23 scores only to have Evanston come back to win the next three sets 25-17, 25-17 and 25-11.

The loss drops the Lady Tigers to 1-3 in 4A West Conference play and 4-13 overall while Evanston improves to 2-1 the 4A West and 13-7 overall.

Up next for the Lady Tigers will be the Casper Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Evanston travels to Riverton on Thursday.