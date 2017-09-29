“Every Second Counts: Plan Two Ways Out!” Campaign For National Fire Prevention Week

This year’s National Fire Prevention Week campaign is “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!”

Along with firefighters and safety advocates nationwide, The Sweetwater County Fire Department is joining forces with the nonprofit National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) during Fire Prevention Week, October 8-14, to remind local residents about the importance of having smoke detectors and having two ways out on every level of the home, including the basement.

The Rock Springs Fire Department is celebrating Fire Prevention Week locally the week before.

“In a fire, seconds count,” said Mike Bournazian, Sweetwater County Fire Warden. “Half of home fire deaths result from fires reported at night between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. when most people are asleep. Home smoke alarms can alert people to a fire before it spreads, giving everyone enough time to get out.”

In a fire situation, your typical way out of your home may be blocked by fire or smoke which is why it’s important to have two ways out.

According to the latest NFPA research, working smoke alarms cut the chance of dying in a fire in half. Meanwhile, three out of five fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign includes the following messages:

Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of the home, including the basement.

Draw a map of your home with all members of your household, marking two exits from each room and a path to the outside from each exit.

Practice your home fire drill twice a year. Conduct one at night and one during the day with everyone in your home, and practice using different ways out.

Teach children how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them.

Make sure the number of your home is clearly marked and easy for the fire department to find.

Close doors behind you as you leave – this may slow the spread of smoke, heat, and fire.

Once you get outside, stay outside. Never go back inside a burning building.

Call the fire department from outside the home.

An open house to kick of Fire Prevention Week will be held at the Sweetwater Events Complex on October 7th. Get more information here. http://wyo4news.com/news/kick-off-fire-prevention-week-open-house-october-7th/