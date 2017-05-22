Expedition Academy and Black Butte High School Celebrate Graduation Tuesday

Black Butte High School in Rock Springs and Expedition Academy High School in Green River both celebrate graduation ceremonies on Tuesday, May 23rd. Below is information for each school’s graduation.

Information on other High School Graduations in Sweetwater County can be found here: http://wyo4news.com/news/high-school-graduation-info-sweetwater-county-schools/

Black Butte High School:

Black Butte High School in Rock Springs will celebrate graduation at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23rd. The ceremony will be held at the Western Wyoming Community College Theater.

The school is expected to graduate about 20 students.

No tickets are required to access the ceremony.

Expedition Academy:

Expedition Academy High School in Green River will celebrate graduation at 7 p.m. in Tuesday, May 23rd. The ceremony will be held at Lincoln Middle School’s auditorium.

A total of 16 students are expected to graduate with 13 walking in the ceremony.

With a small graduating class, the ceremony is expected to last about 30 to 40 minutes.

Expedition Academy does not have a valedictorian.