Exxon Mobil Corporation Donates $3,500 to Western

Western Wyoming Community College’s Oil and Gas Technology Program recently received a charitable donation of $3,500 from ExxonMobil Corporation.

The check was presented to Kim Farley, Vice President for Student Learning, Paul Johnson, Associate Professor of Technology and Industry, and Maggie Bartlett, Workforce Development Operations Coordinator, by local Environmental Regulatory Supervisor for Exxon Mobil, Tommee Lambert. The funds are intended to support the Oil and Gas Program which provides substantial employee training and development for ExxonMobil.

“Our Oil and Gas Production Technology Program is uniquely suited for members of our community. Oil and gas is the biggest industry in Wyoming, and the program caters to the people already involved, and the students looking to get into that field. It also provides a great opportunity for local industry to support us and vice versa,” said Paul Johnson, Associate Professor of Technology and Industry at Western.

Western’s Oil & Gas Production Technology Program offers the core courses related to natural gas processing that prepare students for careers as production technicians. The program’s curriculum was developed in partnership with the oil and gas industry; therefore, it provides training that meets the industry’s expectations.

“ExxonMobil has been a great supporter to WWCC’s Oil and Gas program. Over the years they have consistently given to the college, benefiting numerous students with scholarships,” said David Tate, Director of Community Relations at Western.

Students may pursue a two-year Associate of Applied Arts degree or a one-year Oil & Gas Production Operator’s Certificate. Additionally, Western provides workforce training, including safety training, for oil and gas workers who are already in the field.