Fair Housing Meeting In Rock Springs Next Week

The public is invited to attend a Fair Housing Public Meeting in Rock Springs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3rd at the Rock Springs City Council Chambers in City Hall.

The Wyoming Fair Housing Team has conducted an Assessment of Fair Housing, or AFH. The team is comprised of the Wyoming Community Development Authority, the Wyoming Business Council, the Wyoming Department of Health, the Wyoming Department of Family Services, the Qualified Public Housing Authorities of Buffalo, Douglas, Evanston, Hanna, Lusk, and Rock Springs, the Cities of Casper and Cheyenne, and the Housing Authorities of the Cities of Casper and Cheyenne.

The Assessment of Fair Housing is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as a condition for receiving Federal housing and community development funds. The goals of the study are to review the fair housing issues, their contributing factors, and review the fair housing goals and actions to overcome the identified barriers to fair housing choice throughout Wyoming. These goals and actions were identified by the Wyoming Fair Housing Team and stated in the Draft for Public Review Document.

To view this document, starting September 15, 2017, you may find the 2017 Wyoming Assessment of Fair Housing at either www.wyomingcda.com or www.wyomingbusiness.org