Fairbourn Pleads Not Guilty To Murder and Attempted Murder Charges

A man accused of killing one woman and injuring another in a stabbing at the Quality Inn in Rock Springs pleaded not guilty this afternoon.

Bradley Ross Fairbourn, 19 of Draper, Utah, pleaded not guilty to charges of Murder in the First Degree and Attempted Murder in the First Degree before 3rd Judicial District Court Judge Rick Lavery.

Both charges have possible punishments of death, life imprisonment without parole, or life imprisonment, and a fine of up to $10,000.

Prosecuting attorneys have 30 days to determine if they will seek the death penalty in the case.

Defense attorneys Devon Petersen and Rob Oldham requested that Fairbourn’s bond be reduced to either $100,000 cash or $250,000 cash or surety. Due to the nature of the charges, Lavery denied the request. Bond remains at $1 million cash or surety.

Fairbourn is accused of killing 29-year-old Naisha Rae Story, of South Jordan, UT, and attempting to kill Linda Mara Natalia Arce early in the morning on June 23, 2016.

An exact trial date has not been set, although it will likely be slated for some time in January 2017.

More About This Case

The Initial Report/First Observations

According to court documents, officers were dispatched to the Quality Inn at about 1:23 a.m. on June 23rd for a woman who was in the lobby bleeding and screaming that someone was being killed.

When RSPD Officer Miles arrived, he found the woman, identified as Arce, in the lobby covered in blood. He also found Story lying on the ground near room number 121, covered in blood and with multiple stab wounds.

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Hall arrived and observed Story on the ground. Deputy Hall saw room 119 was open, and entered the room with Officer Miles to see if there were any other victims or suspects. They found blood on the floor, walls, and furniture as if a struggle had taken place, according to charging documents.

As RSPD Officer Rublee arrived, she made contact with a white male wearing a red shirt on the ground in front of Wonderful House restaurant, located directly west of the Quality Inn. She also saw a white car leaving the area at a high rate of speed and watched the car drive to the Quality Inn. The driver of that car was later identified as Christopher Crayton.

Officer Watkins spoke with Arce, who told her she had been stabbed by a white male wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. She said that she and Story were in room 119 when someone knocked on the door. She said when she went to open the door, the man, who she didn’t recognize, forced his way in with his hands behind his back. He then brandished a weapon and stabbed Arce in her chest and near her left eye. She said she then ran out of the room and called her boyfriend, Crayton.

According to court documents, the room at the Quality Inn was registered to Joseph Paul Lavato, who was identified as Naisha Story’s boyfriend.

Crayton, Arce’s boyfriend, allegedly told officers that the two couples traveled from Salt Lake City on Monday, June 20. He said they planned to spend a couple days in Rock Springs then planned to go to Cheyenne and Denver.

Crayton said the group spent the day shopping and had some alcoholic beverages before Story and Arce went back to their room at Quality Inn.

A Call For Help And A Physical Altercation

Crayton said he received a call from Arce at about 1:30 a.m. saying that she had been stabbed. He left to go to the Quality Inn, and he saw Arce running towards his car just before he got to there. Arce got in his car, and they saw a woman getting out of a vehicle at the Quality Inn. Crayton yelled for the woman to help and dropped Arce with the woman at the lobby. He instructed her to have the woman call 911.

Crayton said he left the lobby driving back on Sunset toward room 119 when he saw a white man with a red t-shirt running on the west side of Wonderful House. Crayton told officers it looked like the man was trying to get away. He parked his car in the parking lot, cutting off the man in the red t-shirt. Crayton said he stopped the man, and a physical confrontation ensued. He said he hit the man several times, and stopped him from walking away. Crayton then flashed his lights at an officer in the area, and the officer detained the man in the red t-shirt.

Crayton allegedly identified a photo of Bradley Fairbourn as the man who he encountered near Wonderful House.

Arce and Story were both transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for treatment of their stab wounds. Story later died of her wounds, which included stab wounds to her head, torso, and her right hand.

Fairbourn was also transported to the hospital for injuries sustained from the physical confrontation with Crayton.

Online Contacts

While at the hospital, Fairbourn initially told officers that he was traveling back to Utah from Denver and had parked in the Quality Inn and walked to the McDonald’s to “stretch his legs,” according to charging documents. He said he realized he didn’t have money to purchase a beverage at the restaurant so he walked back to his vehcile. He said Clayton attacked him as he was walking back to his truck.

During further investigation, Joseph Lavato told officers that Story and Arce had been contacting people online through Backpage.com, an online advertisement portal for services such as massages and escort services. He told investigators that the women advertised “body rubs” and he did not believe they had intercourse with people contacted through the website. He said Story had turned down a request for “full service,” or intercourse, a couple days before.

After Fairbourn was released from the hospital, he was taken to RSPD for questioning. He acknowledged that he had contacted the girls through Backpage.com while searching for an escort along his route home. He said he text messaged them, but was unsure which girl he actually contacted.

Fairbourn said he was told to meet them at Quality Inn for “full service” for the price of $300. He said he was going to get a room number when he got there.

He told investigators that he got there at about 1 a.m. and started to walk towards the lobby. He realized he didn’t have cash so he walked towards the McDonald’s to look for an ATM. He said he noticed the restaurant was closed so he turned around to walk back to his truck when he was approached by Crayton, and a physical altercation took place.

More witnesses

According to court documents, patrons at the Quality Inn said they heard what sounded like a possible rape in the adjoining room. They said they heard a loud bang as if someone was thrown against a wall and heard a woman say, “Help me. Please don’t hurt me. I have a seven month old child.”

Another patron said he saw a man in a red shirt walk by his room sometime around 12 or 12:30 a.m. He said the man looked in his room and continued walked towards room 119. He said he saw the man walk back toward Sunset Drive about half an hour later, and then saw him walk towards room 119 about five minutes after that.

Video surveillance allegedly showed Fairbourn in a red shirt and jeans walking past the front doors of JFC Engineers on Sunset at about 1:23 a.m.. He was allegedly carrying an unknown object at that time.

Officers allegedly found a fixed-blade knife on the roof of Smyth Printing Company on Sunset Drive.