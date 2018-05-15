Fairbourn Sentenced To Life Without Possibility of Parole

A Utah man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for a knife attack which left one woman dead and another seriously injured in Rock Springs nearly two years ago.

Bradley Ross Fairbourn, 20, of Draper, Utah, appeared before Judge Rick Lavery today for sentencing. In February, a jury found Fairbourn guilty of Murder in the First Degree and Attempted Murder in the First Degree. He stands convicted of killing Naisha Story and attempting to kill Linda Natalia Arce at the Quality Inn in Rock Springs during the early morning hours of June 23, 2016.

During the hearing, Fairbourn initially requested to be dismissed due to concern of a panic attack. He said he was concerned he would become belligerent, cry, and interrupt court proceedings.

“I don’t really want to sit here and have to listen to all this,” he told Judge Lavery.

County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe vehemently objected to the request.

“These victims deserve the right to confront the man, excuse me, the person who killed their child,” said Erramouspe.

Lavery began the hearing and requested that Fairbourn let him know if he became unable to continue. Despite the initial request, Fairourn was able to stay throughout the entirety of the sentencing hearing.

Victim impact statements included a statement from surviving victim Linda Natalia Arce which was read by prosecutor Teresa Thybo. Arce was unable to attend the hearing because she had a baby on Friday.

Naisha Story’s parents were also present with a victim impact statement presented by Story’s mother.

Fairbourn’s parents each gave statements on his behalf.

Due to the Murder in the First Degree conviction, Lavery only had two options for sentencing: life according to law or life without the possibility of parole.

Lavery said he has become convinced Fairbourn is guilty of the crimes and said he believes there is a dangerous side to the young man.

“There is a reason to be afraid of you,” he told Fairbourn.

Lavery said while he would like to show mercy with a life sentence, he would not do it.

“Sir, you scare me,” he said to Fairbourn. “I worry that you could kill again.”

Fairbourn received two sentences of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole to be served concurrently. He received credit for 692 days served.

He was also ordered to pay more that $20,000 in fines, fees, and restitution.

Fairbourn continues to maintain his innocence in the crimes.

“I did not do this. I am going down and innocent man, and I want that on record,” Fairbourn said.