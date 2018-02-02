Fairbourn Trial Begins Wednesday

A man accused of killing one woman and injuring another in a knife attack in Rock Springs is set to go to trial Wednesday.

Bradley Ross Fairbourn, 20 of Draper, Utah, is facing charges of Murder in the First Degree and Attempted Murder in the First Degree. He is accused of killing 29-year-old Naisha Rae Story and attempting to kill Linda Mara Natalia Arce at the Quality Inn in Rock Springs on June 23, 2016.

His trial was set to begin Monday, but was pushed back by two days to allow the defense additional time to review recently received reports.

If convicted, Fairbourn faces possible punishments of life imprisonment without parole or life imprisonment, and a fine of up to $10,000 for each charge.

The State is not seeking the death penalty.

