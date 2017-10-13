Fall Into Fall Craft Boutique Offers Something For Everyone

The Bitter Creek Boutique “Fall Into Fall” Gift and Craft Boutique offers something for everyone.

The 2017 “Fall Into Fall” Gift and Craft Boutique takes place today and tomorrow at the Bunning Freight Station, 501 South Main Street, Downtown Rock Springs.

This evening, beginning at 5:00 p.m. shoppers will be able to participate in “Preferred Shopping” which allows shoppers a first chance opportunity at items. There is a $3.00 admission charge to tonight’s “Preferred Shopping” time which runs from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday shoppers will have free admission into the Boutique. Strollers are allowed on Saturday only. Saturday’s hours are 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.