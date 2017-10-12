“Fall Into Fall” Gift And Craft Fair Set For Friday And Saturday

Bitter Creek Boutique presents the 2017 “Fall Into Fall” Gift and Craft Boutique this Friday and Saturday at the Bunning Freight Station at 501 South Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs.

For $3 shoppers will be able to participate in Preferred Shopping which allows shoppers a first chance opportunity at items available on Friday night beginning at 5 p.m.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday shoppers will have free admission into the Boutique. Strollers are allowed on Saturday only.