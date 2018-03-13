Fall Hunt Season Meetings Next Week in Pinedale, Thayne and Jackson

Jackson – The Wyoming Game and FIsh Department invites the public to participate in the 2018 big game season setting process. This year’s regional season setting public meetings will be held in Thayne, Jackson and Pinedale.

Local Game and Fish biologists and wardens will be at all meetings to discuss big game population data collected this winter and any resulting season changes being proposed for next fall. Local wildlife managers say they are likely to be proposing big game hunting seasons similar to last year in most cases. Wildlife managers also will be available to discuss small game, game birds and waterfowl seasons.

This year, the Jackson will meeting will also be an open-house style meeting as managers believe it to be a more productive format. “Often attendees are only interested in a certain few hunting seasons and an open house style format allows them to discuss those with us without having to sit through presentations on all the other seasons,” said Jackson Region Wildlife Supervisor, Brad Hovinga. “We just feel it will be a better use of everyone’s time.”

The public is encouraged to attend one of the public meetings held in each Game and Fish region to discuss the proposals.

March 21, 6 p.m. Thayne Elementary School

March 22, 6 p.m. Jackson Teton County Library

March 22, 6 p.m. Pinedale Game and Fish Regional Office

To accommodate those who can’t attend a meeting in person, online commenting forms and other related information can be found under the public meetings tab at: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Public-Meetings. Written comments may be submitted at the meetings, online or mailed to: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Attn: Regulations 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604. Written comments will be accepted through 5:00 p.m. April 4, 2018 and are provided to field personnel and the Wyoming Game and Fish Commissioners prior to their April 24-25 meeting in Lander.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone requiring additional or auxiliary aids should contact the Jackson Region office at 307-733-2321 or the Pinedale Region office at 307-367-4353. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.