Families Invited to Junior Ranger Day on April 28

MOOSE, WY-Families, and children of all ages are invited to join Grand Teton National Park rangers and naturalists Saturday, April 28 to participate in Junior Ranger Day. This year’s event, titled “Make Your Splash,” will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Wild and Scenic River Act. Junior Ranger Day will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose. The event is free and open to the public.

The event will include games to learn about river ecology, a short hike along the Snake River with a ranger, and the chance to explore a river raft. Children will also have the opportunity to learn about various ranger careers. Patrol cars and snowplows will be available for exploration and children are invited to test their skills on a climbing wall. Children who participate in the day’s activities will earn a Junior Ranger badge or patch.

Junior Ranger Day will coincide with National Park Week, April 21-29. Entrance fees will be waived at all National Park Service sites that charge a fee, including Grand Teton, on Saturday, April 21.

The National Wild and Scenic Rivers System was created by Congress in 1968 to preserve rivers with outstanding natural, cultural, and recreational values in a free-flowing condition for the enjoyment of present and future generations. Passage of the Craig Thomas Snake Headwaters Legacy Act in 2009 added 414 miles of rivers and streams in the Jackson Hole area to the system. The Snake River Headwaters includes 13 rivers and 25 separate river segments in Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks; the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway; the National Elk Refuge; Bridger-Teton National Forest; and small portions of state and private lands.

In coordination with Systems of Education’s “Roll into Readiness” campaign, bilingual rangers and community partners will provide the day’s activities in both English and Spanish. Systems of Education is a network of education organizations in Jackson Hole. “Roll into Readiness” is a campaign by those organizations to have a collective impact on literacy and education by promoting informal learning opportunities among families.

Junior Ranger Day is made possible in part with funding from the Grand Teton Association. The non-profit park partner will offer a 15% discount on merchandise in the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center’s bookstore during Junior Ranger Day.