Family Recreation Center & Civic Center Extend Winter Hours Next Week

The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and Civic Center will have extended winter hours beginning next Monday, October 2nd.

In addition, the Ice Arena at the Family Recreation Center will open on October 2nd.

The winter hours for the Family Recreation Center are:

Monday-Thursday: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m.

The winter hours for the Civic Center are as follows:

Monday-Thursday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

The pool at the Civic Center will be closed from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays.