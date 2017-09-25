Latest

Family Recreation Center & Civic Center Extend Winter Hours Next Week

TOPICS:

September 25, 2017

The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and Civic Center will have extended winter hours beginning next Monday, October 2nd.

1st Bank June

In addition, the Ice Arena at the Family Recreation Center will open on October 2nd.

The winter hours for the Family Recreation Center are:

Monday-Thursday: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m.

The winter hours for the Civic Center are as follows:

Monday-Thursday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

The pool at the Civic Center will be closed from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

1 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 26, 2017 -

Leave a Reply