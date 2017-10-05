Famous Footwear Closing in Rock Springs

The Famous Footwear located in White Mountain Mall will soon be closing its doors.

The final day the store will be open is October 22nd, 2017. According to local staff, the store is closing because White Mountain Mall is expecting a new shoe store to open in the coming months. White Mountain Mall was unable to confirm the Famous Footwear closure.

Famous Footwear currently has six employees and has been located in White Mountain Mall for several years.

Wyo4News previously reported the City of Rock Springs has received plans for Shoe Show Inc. to take over the space previously occupied by Anytime Fitness. Shoe Show Inc. was unable to provide an opening date for the new store.