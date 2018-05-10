Faribourn To Be Sentenced May 15th

A Utah man convicted of killing one woman and injuring another in a knife attack in Rock Springs will be sentenced next week.

Bradley Ross Fairbourn, 20 of Draper, Utah, will appear in District Court in Green River at 1:30 p.m. on May 15th to be sentenced for Murder in the First Degree and Attempted Murder in the First Degree.

In February, a jury convicted Fairbourn of murdering Naisha Story and attacking Linda Natalia Arce at the Quality Inn in Rock Springs on June 23, 2016.

Fairbourn faces penalties of Life Imprisonment and Life Imprisonment without the Possibility of Parole for each charge.

