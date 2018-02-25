Farson-Eden And Big Piney Boys, Lovell Girls Open State Tournament Play Thursday

Area high school 2A and 1A girls and boys basketball teams will be heading to Casper this Thursday, Friday and Saturday to compete in their respective state tournaments.

In 2A Boys play, Big Piney, the fourth seed out of the 2A West will open play on Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. at Casper College against the winner of the 2A East Regional, Pine Bluffs. Other 2A Girls matchups have Rocky Mountain vs. Southeast, Wright vs. Wind River and Upton vs. Wyoming Indian.

In the 2A Girls tournament, Lovell, the 2A West second seed takes on the East number three seed, Pine Bluffs at 9:00 a.m. at Casper College. Other games will have Wind River vs. Sundance, Rocky Mountain vs. Southeast and Lusk vs. Wyoming Indian.

In the 1A Boys State Tournament: West number two seed, Farson-Eden opens play against the East number three seed, Hulett at 7:30 p.m. at Casper College. Other games will feature Encampment vs. H.E.M., Rock River vs. Burlington and Saratoga vs. Kaycee.

1A Girls opening games will feature Rock River vs. Encampment, Little Snake Rvier vs. Hulett, St. Stephen vs. Kaycee and Guernsey-Sunrise vs. Cokeville. All games at the Casper Events Center.