Farson-Eden Begins Season With Home Opener Saturday

The Farson-Eden Pronghorns begin their 2017 season at home this Saturday against the Guernsey-Sunrise Vikings.

The Pronghorns go into Saturdays game ranked second on the Wyopreps.com coaches and media poll.

The Guernsey-Sunrise Vikings come into the game ranked fourth.

When asked about the new stadium, Pronghorns Athletic Director Dan Mitchelsen said that “The new stadium is going to be the center piece of the new facility, and will be something for the community to take pride in.”

Mitchelsen also spoke of his appreciation for the players before the new field and how they paved the way or the current players to play in such a great stadium.

The Farson-Eden Fire Department will host a Tailgate before Saturday’s game. Beginning at 11:30 a.m. the public is invited to enjoy free hot dogs, hamburgers, and beverages.