The Farson-Eden girl’s and boy’s basketball teams came away with road wins yesterday against H.E.M. The second rated 1A Farson-Eden girls won 41-23 bringing their season mark to 13-2. The Pronghorn boys defeated H.E.M 62-45 to lift their record to 7-8.

Both teams will be at home today when they host Cokeville in 1A Southwest Conference games.