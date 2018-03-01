Farson-Eden Boys Start Their Quest For 1A Basketball Championship Today

The 2A and 1A Wyoming State Basketball Tournaments start up today in Casper. Locally, the Farson-Eden Pronghorn boys (16-9) open play against Hulett (17-7) at 7:30 p.m. at the Casper Events Center. The Pronghorns enter the tournament at the 1A West number two seed while Hulett is the three seed out of the East.

In the 2A Boys State Tournament, Big Piney (16-11) will tangle with the states number one rated 2A team, Pine Bluffs (24-1) at 9:00 at Casper College.

In the 2A Girls State Tournament, Lovell (14-8) plays Pine Bluffs (20-6) at 9:00 this morning.