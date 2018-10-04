Farson-Eden Football At Home Tomorrow Against Snake River

The Farson-Eden Football team will be at home for the second straight week when they play host to the Snake River Rattlers. The Pronghorns look to keep their undefeated record intact as the Rattlers come to town.

Both teams come off big wins with the Pronghorns getting a shutout 64-0 win against Meeteetse while the Rattlers won 60-12 against Riverside. The Pronghorns are 5-0 on the season and look to make it six straight wins. Snake River is 4-1 looking to make moves before the postseason starts.

The game time is set for a tenative time of 2pm in Farson.