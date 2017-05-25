Farson-Eden High School Graduation Tonight

The final graduation ceremony to take place at the current Farson-Eden School will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25th. The ceremony will take place in the Farson-Eden School gymnasium.

Farson-Eden is in the process of building a new school, and construction on that project is expected to be complete at the end of this month.

Farson-Eden High School expects 19 graduates.

The valedictorian for the Farson-Eden class of 2017 is Rachel Winward, and the Salutatorian is Andrea Kirk.