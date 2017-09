Farson Eden High School kicks off Homecoming 2017 beginning Monday September 25 and will end with the Farson-Eden Pronghorns taking on the Dubois Rams at Pronghorn Stadium.

Monday: Moana Monday

Tuesday: Time Travel Tueday

Game Night

Wednesday: Career Day

Bonfire – at Rodeo ground

Thursday: Class Color/Green and Gold Day

Parade

Friday: Football – 12:00/2:00

Volleyball 4:00/5:00