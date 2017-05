Farson-Eden High School will be hosting the Frank McCarthy Basketball Camp May 30 & 31 at Farson-Eden High School.

The camp is open to students in grades 6-12, and consists of two sessions per day and will last both days.

The cost of the camp is $85.00 per student and will include both sessions for both days.

For more information or to register, contact Coach Lauren Reed at 1-307-705-2049