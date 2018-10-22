Farson-Eden Look To Continue Undefeated Season in Round One of Playoffs Friday

The (#1W) Farson-Eden Football team will be back at home for the first week of the 6-man playoffs this week when they play host to the (#4E) Hulett Red Devils. The Pronghorns look to keep their undefeated season record intact as they host the Red Devils.

The Pronghorns head into Friday’s game coming off a huge, 82-6 victory over St. Stephens last week to end regular season play. The Red Devils head to Farson-Eden coming off a 61-26 victory last week over Lingle-Ft. Laramie.

The Pronghorns finished the regular season 8-0 and look to carry their regular season momentum into the playoffs.

The game time is set for 2 pm at Farson-Eden High School with a Tailgate Party sponsored by the Farson-Eden Booster Club and parents in the parking lot near the stadium. Donations are accepted.