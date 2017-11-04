Farson-Eden And Mountain View Into Football Championship Games

A couple of area teams have moved into the championship games of the classification next Friday and Saturday in Laramie.

Farson-Eden (9-1) avenged their only loss of the season by defeating Little Snake River (8-2) 50-32. With the win, the Pronghorns will meet Kaycee (10-0) in the 6-Man State Championship game next Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Kaycee defeated Burlington 47-38.

Mountain View (8-2) had an easier time advancing to the finals of Class 2A with a 45-0 home win over Wheatland. The Buffalos will take on Glennrock (9-1), a 30-27 winner over Big Piney, on Friday at 10:00 am. That game will also take place at War Memorial in Laramie.

Meanwhile, the football season came to an end for the Green River Wolves (7-3) as they lost on the road to Torrington (9-1) 17-13. Torrington will meet Cody (6-3) in the 3A Finals after upsetting Star Valley (9-1) 31-21. The 3A Championship game will be next Friday at 3;00 pm in Laramie.

Other championship matches will have Sheridan (11-0) meeting Casper Natrona (10-1) in the 4A Finals. Sheridan defeated Casper Kelly Walsh (7-4), 28-7 while Natrona was a easy 44-0 winner over Cheyenne East (8-3).

In Class 1A, Pine Bluffs (10-0) beat Upton-Sundance (7-3),14-7 to advance to the final game against Big Horn (9-1). Big Horn (9-1) upset top rated Cokeville (9-1), 12-7. The 1A championship game will be next Saturday at 1:00 pm in Laramie.