Farson-Eden Pronghorns Boys And Girls To Face Manila Tomorrow

Girls

The 4-3, Farson-Eden Lady Pronghorns will travel south into Utah tomorrow to take on the 7-1 Manila Lady Mustangs in Manila.

The Lady Pronghorns head into Manila coming off a 48-28, win over the Big Piney Lady Punchers on Tuesday. The Lady Pronghorns hope to keep that momentum going and bring home a win before the holidays.

Lady Pronghorns Junior Maizee Thoren leads the team, and sits second in the conference in scoring, averaging 17 points per game. Thoren averages 44 percent from field goal range and 67 percent from the line.

Game time is set for 4 p.m. at Manila High School

Boys

The third-ranked, 5-2, Farson-Eden Pronghorns will take on the 7-1 Manila Mustangs in Manila.

The Pronghorns head into Manila coming off a tough, 85-79, loss to the Big Piney Punchers on Tuesday. The Pronghorns hope to turn things around and come home with a win.

Pronghorns Junior Lain Mitchelson leads the team, and conference in scoring, averaging 20.4 points per game.Mitchelson averages 50 percent from field goal range and 54 percent from the line.

Game time is set for 5:30 p.m. at Manila High School.