The 4-0 Farson-Eden Pronghorns are at home this Friday afternoon as they take on the 0-4 Rams of Dubois High School

The Pronghorns are coming off a 63-18 win over the Ten Sleep Pioneers last week and home to carry their momentum into the game this Friday as they take on the Rams.

Game time is set for 3 p.m. at Pronghorn Stadium.