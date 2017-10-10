Farson-Eden Pronghorns To Host Riverside

The Farson-Eden Pronghorns will play host to the Rebels of Riverside on Friday.

The Pronghorns are coming off a 40-21 win over the Meeteetse Longhorns and hope to continue their winning streak.

The 5-0 Pronghorns are lead on the offensive side of the ball by Clancy Gines who sits Seventh in 6-Man Football for rushing yards with 108.8 yards per game with an average of 17.6 yards per carry. Gines has 827 total yards on offense.

The Pronghorns Defense currently sits seventh in the state in 6-Man allowing an average of 194 yards per game at an average of 5 yards per attempt. The Pronghorns Defense is lead by Lain Mitchelson who sits ninth in the state in 6-Man Football with an average of 6.2 tackles per game.

The Rebels of Riverside come into Fridays game with a win last week over Ten Sleep and ranked fourth in the 6-Man West standings.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Pronghorn Stadium in Farson.