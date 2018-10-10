Farson-Eden Pronghorns Look to Continue Undefeated Season as They Travel to Burlington Friday

The Farson-Eden Football team will be at the road this week when they travel north to Burlington take on the Burlington Huskies. The Pronghorns look to keep their undefeated record intact as they head into Burlington.

Both teams come off big wins with the Pronghorns getting a huge 64-19 victory over Snake River while the Huskies won 69-14 against Saratoga. The Pronghorns are 6-0 on the season and look to make it seven straight wins. Burlington is 4-2 and is looking to make moves before the postseason starts.

The game time is set for a tentative time of 2pm in Burlington.