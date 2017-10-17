Farson-Eden Pronghorns To Play Little Snake River Rattlers On Saturday

The Farson-Eden Pronghorns will make the trip southeast to Baggs this Saturday to take on the Little Snake River Rattlers.

The undefeated Pronghorns head into Saturday’s game coming off a win last week over the Rebels of Riverside and hope to carry their winning streak into Baggs and come away with a win.

The Pronghorns offense is currently second in the state in 6-man football with an average of 422.4 yards per game and is lead by Clancy Gines who sits ninth in the state for all purpose offense with 148.6 yards per game at an average of 14.1 yards per attempt.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Pronghorns are currently sixth in the state allowing an average of 166.3 yards a game. The defense is lead by Lain Mitchelson who is currently sixth is the state in individual offense with an average 6.5 tackles per game.

The Rattlers go into Saturday’s game against the Pronghorns coming off a loss to the Burlington Huskies.

Kick off is set for 1 p.m. Saturday in Baggs.

6-Man West Playoff Scenario

The following is according to wyopreps.com

Week 8 games that will have an impact on playoff seeding: Farson-Eden at Little Snake River, Burlington at Riverside

Week 8 games that will not have an impact on playoff seeding: Dubois at Ten Sleep, Meeteetse at St. Stephens

Farson-Eden, Burlington and Little Snake River are still jockeying for the 2, 3 and 4 seeds.

Farson-Eden beats Little Snake River: The Burlington-Riverside game becomes irrelevant. F-E gets the #1 seed. Burlington gets the #2 seed regardless of win or loss, because they have head-to-head vs. Little Snake River, who would be the #3 seed.

Little Snake River beats Farson-Eden, and Burlington wins: 3-way tie with all teams being 6-1. Farson-Eden beat Burlington, Burlington beat Little Snake River, Little Snake River beat Farson-Eden. 3-way coin flip for 1, 2, and 3 seeds.

Little Snake River beats Farson-Eden, and Burlington loses: Little Snake River gets the #1 seed over Farson-Eden due to head-to-head win. F-E would be the #2 seed, and Burlington #3.

Meeteetse: Locked into the #4 seed and will travel to Kaycee in the first round of the playoffs. The outcome of their week 8 game at St. Stephens is irrelevant.

Riverside: Ineligible for playoffs, due to WHSAA rules.

Ten Sleep, Dubois and St. Stephens: Eliminated.