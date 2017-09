The Farson-Eden Pronghorns Football team will play host to the Eagles of St. Stephens.

The Pronghorns head into Fridays Game 1-0 in conference play and 2-0 overall. The Pronghorns are coming off a win over the Burlington and hope to carry that momentum into Fridays game.

Game time is set for 5 p.m. at Pronghorn Stadium in Farson.