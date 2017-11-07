Farson-Eden Pronghorns To Take On Kaycee At State Saturday

The number 1West ranked Farson-Eden Pronghorns will make the trip east to Laramie this Saturday as they take on the number 1East ranked Kaycee Buckaroos for the 6-Man State Title.

The Pronghorns head into Saturdays matchup coming off an 18 point victory over the Snake River Rattlers in the Semi-Final Round.

The Pronghorns head into Laramie with the fourth best offense in 6-Man Football in the state with an average of 396.3 yards per game, a total of 3,963 yards on the season with a total of 71 touchdowns. The Pronghorns offense is lead by Junior Lain Mitchelson who leads the team with an average of 140.2 yards per game and a season total of 1,402 total yards.

Junior Clancy Gines is also a crucial part of the Pronghorns offense as he sits second in All-Purpose Offense on the team. Gines has an average of 129.8 yards per game with a season total of 1,298 yards.

When asked about the offense, Head Coach Dr. Marvin Applequist said they have lots of weapons that the stats don’t always show and feels his offense is ready to go.

On the defensive side of the ball the Pronghorns head in to Laramie with the seventh ranked defense in 6-Man Football in the state with allowing a total of 229.6 yards per game. Defensively the Pronghorns are again lead by Junior Lain Mitchelson who currently sits seventh in the state in individual defense with an average of 19.5 defensive points per game and a season total of 42 solo tackles.

Juniors Clancy Gines and Michaeil Gribowskis are two other crucial parts for the Pronghorns defensively. Gines sits second in team defense and eleventh in the state with an average of 18.4 defensive points per game and 42 solo tackles. Gribowskis has a season average of 15.9 defensive points per game with 32 solo tackles on the season.

When asked about the defense, Coach Applequist said that as long as his players keep their heads up and read plays they should be able to stay very competitive against the Buckaroos Running Back Danny Ramirez who currently sits fourth in the state in All-Purpose offense.

For those who are interested, Farson-Eden High School will be taking busses to Laramie for anyone interested in going to watch the game. The bus will leave at 5:30 a.m. from Farson Eden High School. Contact the school at 1(307)273-9301 and get on the list.