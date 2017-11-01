Farson-Eden Pronghorns To Take On Little Snake River In Semi-Final Round Friday

The #1West Farson-Eden Pronghorns are at home again this Friday as they take on the #3West ranked Rattlers of Little Snake River in the Semi-Final Round of the 6-Man Playoffs.

The Pronghorns head into the Semi-Final Round coming off a 73-24 Victory over the Guernsey-Sunrise Vikings and hope to carry that winning momentum into Friday’s game against the Rattlers.

The Pronghorns go into Friday’s matchup with the third best offense in Class 6-Man Football with an average of 411 yards per game and a total of 3699 total yards in 359 attempts on the season. The Pronghorns offense has scored an total of 68 touchdowns this season and averages 57.7 points per game.

Pronghorn Junior Lain Mitchelson leads the team on the offensive side of the ball with an average of 134.1 yards per game with a total of 1207 yards of total offense this season. Mitchelson also leads the Pronghorns in touchdowns with 22 on the season and an average of 14.8 points per game.

On The defensive side of the ball, the Pronghorns go into Friday’s game with the sixth best offense in Class 6-Man, One behind Little Snake River. The Pronghorns defense allows an average of 177.4 yards per game at an average of 5.3 yards per carry. The Pronghorns have allowed 1597 yards in 303 attempts this season and have given up 22 touchdowns this season.

Pronghorn Junior Lain Mitchelson leads the team on the defensive side of the ball as well and sits tenth in the state in individual defense average 6.6 tackles per game with 33 solo tackles on the season. Junior Clancy Gines is the Pronghorns second best defender and sits thirteenth in the state with an average of 6.3 tackles per game with 34 solo tackles on the season.

Kick-off is set for 2 p.m. at Pronghorn Stadium in Farson.