Farson-Eden Pronghorns Volleyball To Host Pronghorn Jamboree Friday And Saturday

Farson-Eden High School will play host to many of the 1A teams this Friday and Saturday at the Pronghorn Jamboree.

The Pronghorns who are 2-3 in conference play and 10-6 on the season have invited 15 class 1A schools and one 4A school Freshman team to participate in the two day event.

Schools that will be at the event include:

Farson-Eden Little Snake River Encampment Saratoga Kaycee Hulett Arvada-Clearmont Dubois Midwest Hanna Elk Mountain Rock River Meeteetse Burlington Ten Sleep St. Stephens Evanston Freshman

The Pronghorn Jamboree will play in a round robin style of play on Friday beginning at noon and will be bracket play on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

For more information on the weekend view the information below.

Farson Eden Invitational Pronghorn Jamboree Oct 6-7, 2017 All 3 courts will be at Farson Eden High School For pool and tournament play, all 3 courts will be utilized. Pool Play: Begins at 12:00 pm Friday Pool play matches will be 2 sets to 25 points: cap @ 25 points. One timeout per set for all tournament matches. Each team must provide one linesman for your match. If you have a libero, please provide a libero tracker. Warm up time for your first match will be 4-4-2. After your first match, warm-up time will be 2-2-1. In an effort to save on time, if both teams agree they can start immediately. Friday’s pool play will be on a rolling schedule so teams should be ready to warm-up as soon as the match before them concludes. POOLS: Pool A: Pool B: Pool C: Pool D: LSR 1. Farson 1. Saratoga 1.Encampment St. Stephens 2. Ten Sleep 2. Burlington 2. Hulett Kaycee 3. HEM 3. Arvada C learmont 3. Meeteetse Rock River 4. Dubois 4. Evanston JV 4. Midwest FRIDAY POOL PLAY: Approximate time * Home team listed first 12:00 pm 1 vs 2 (rolling schedule) 3 vs 4 1 vs 3 2 vs 4 1 vs 4 2 vs 3 Court Assignments: Court 1-HS gym Court 2- HS gym Court 3- Aux gym LSR VS St Stephens Kaycee vs Rock River HEM vs Dubois Encampment vs Hulett Farson vs Ten Sleep Meeteetse vs Midwest Arvada vs Evanston Saratoga vs Burlington LSR vs Kaycee Farson vs HEM Encampment vs Meeteetse St Stephens vs Rock River Saratoga vs Arvada Ten Sleep vs Dubois Burlington vs Evanston Hulett vs Midwest LSR vs Rock River St Stephens vs Kaycee Saratoga vs Evanston Ten Sleep vs HEM Farson vs Dubois Encamp vs Midwest Burlington vs Arvada Meeteetse vs Hulett Saturday Bracket Play: Begins at 9:00 am The top two teams from each pool will play in the gold bracket with the third and fourth place teams playing in the silver bracket. Seeding for bracket will be done by win-loss records, head-to-head, points scored against, and then coin flip. All matches will be best 2 out of 3 – cap @ 25 pts – 3rd set to 15 cap @ 15 pts. Warm-up will be 4-4-2 for first match and 2-2-1 for each match thereafter. We will be on a rolling schedule for bracket play so be sure your teams are ready to play when the match ahead of them has finished play.