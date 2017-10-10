Farson-Eden Pronghorns Volleyball To Play One Home And One Away This Week

The Farson-Eden Pronghorns are both at home and away this week as they take on the Rattlers from Little Snake River at home and then travel to Manila to take on the Mustangs.

The Pronghorns, who currently sit in the fourth spot in the 1A Southwest Quadrant will take on the number one ranked Rattlers from Little Snake River on Friday. Game time is scheduled for 1 p.m. in the Farson-Eden High School Gymnasium.

The Pronghorns will travel to Manila Utah on Saturday to take on the Mustangs. The Mustangs are currently second in the Utah Class 1A Region 22 standings. Game time is set for 2 p.m. at Manila High School.