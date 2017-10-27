Farson-Eden Pronghorns Advance To Semi-Final Round

In what started out as a back and forth points battle in the first quarter and a half of play, the Farson-Eden Pronghorns were able to come away with the win over the Guernsey-Sunrise Vikings.

The strong defense of the Pronghorns was able to hold the Vikings to only 24 points going into the half with a halftime score of 54-24. The Pronghorns came out strong in the second half and were able to put up 19 unanswered points up onto the scoreboard in the final two quarters of play.

The Pronghorns advance to the Semi-Final round of the 6-Man Playoffs and will face off against the Rattlers of Little Snake River next Friday at home in Farson-Eden.