Farson-Eden School To Start Tuesday

Farson-Eden School will not begin school tomorrow Monday August 21, 2017 due to a safety concern pertaining to access to the parking area for buses, students, driving students, staff, parent parking, and first responders.

The safety concern will be remediated by the end of the day Monday August 21, 2017 and the first day of school will be Tuesday August, 22, 2017 with students making this day up Friday August 25, 2017.

This is only for Farson-Eden School, all other Sweetwater School District Number One schools will begin school Monday August 21, 2017.