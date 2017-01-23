Farson Teen Stands Out As Bull Fighter

Running in to save a cowboy hung up on the side of a 2,000 pound spinning bull isn’t something that most teenagers would call “a rush”. For one Farson teen, though, there is nothing else he would rather do.

When not playing football for Farson-Eden High School or lifting weights, 16-year-old Cortland Barker can be found doing what he loves most, fighting bulls in rodeos. Barker has been involved in rodeo his entire life. There was even a time when he rode bulls. His dad was a bull fighter, so it was only natural for Barker to follow in his father’s foot steps. He began competing in rodeos three years ago with sheep and worked his way up to the full grown bulls he fights today. Although he has been hooked a few times, with no serious injuries, Barker says “the adrenaline rush is the best part”.

The responsibility of a bull fighter is to distract the bull so the cowboy can get away safely after the ride. One way to think of it would be cowboy protection.

One of Barker’s greatest accomplishments was being able to fight at the Jr. National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada this past December.

Barker is contracted to fight bulls for different rodeo stock contractors and is also an Intermountain Pro Rodeo Association bull fighter as well. One of the main contractors that Barker works for is Tim O’Neil with Howl Rodeo Bulls out of Lander, Wyoming.

You can see Barker at rodeos such as the Cow Country Rodeo in Manila, Utah, the R and R Rodeo Series rodeos in Sweetwater County and other area rodeos.

If you would like to help Barker out by sponsoring him, or any of the other local bull fighters, he says they would “gladly welcome the offer”.

To sponsor Barker or any of the other local bull fighters you can contact him by phone at 1(307)705-3311.