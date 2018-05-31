Farson to Host Wyoming Junior Rodeo Association Rodeo This Weekend

Farson will play host to Junior rodeo athletes from Wyoming and Colorado, this Saturday and Sunday, June 2ndand 3rd, as they compete for prizes and season points, and their chance to compete at the Wyoming Junior Finals Rodeo in August in Glenrock, Wyoming.
Below is the start times and order of events for both Saturday and Sunday:
Saturday Start Time: 10 am
Sunday Start Time: 9 am
1) Junior Steer Riding
2) Peewee Goats
3) Junior Girl Goats
4) Junior Boy Goats
5) Senior Steer Riding
6) Senior Girl Goats
7) Senior Boy Calf Tying
8) Peewee Poles
9) Junior Poles
10) Senior Poles
11) Junior Girl Breakaway
12) Junior Boy Breakaway
13) Senior Girl Breakaway
14) Senior Boy Breakaway
15) Peewee Barrels
16) Junior Barrels
17) Senior Barrels
18) Junior Team Roping
19) Senior Team Roping
