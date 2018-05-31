Farson to Host Wyoming Junior Rodeo Association Rodeo This Weekend

Farson will play host to Junior rodeo athletes from Wyoming and Colorado, this Saturday and Sunday, June 2ndand 3rd, as they compete for prizes and season points, and their chance to compete at the Wyoming Junior Finals Rodeo in August in Glenrock, Wyoming.

Below is the start times and order of events for both Saturday and Sunday:

Saturday Start Time: 10 am

Sunday Start Time: 9 am

1) Junior Steer Riding

2) Peewee Goats

3) Junior Girl Goats

4) Junior Boy Goats

5) Senior Steer Riding

6) Senior Girl Goats

7) Senior Boy Calf Tying

8) Peewee Poles

9) Junior Poles

10) Senior Poles

11) Junior Girl Breakaway

12) Junior Boy Breakaway

13) Senior Girl Breakaway

14) Senior Boy Breakaway

15) Peewee Barrels

16) Junior Barrels

17) Senior Barrels

18) Junior Team Roping

19) Senior Team Roping