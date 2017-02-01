Fatal Crash Near Cody

A 34-year-old Powell resident died from injuries sustained in a crash near Cody, Wyoming on January 24, 2017.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Nina Kendrick died of January 25th after a crash that occurred on January 24th at 8:00 a.m. near mile post 14 on US Highway 14/A approximately 12 miles east of Cody.

Kendrick was driving a 2000 Audi A4 passenger car and turned left from Road 18 northbound onto US 14/A westbound. As the Audi began to turn at the intersection, it was struck by an eastbound 2017 Ram 2500 pickup truck driven by 23-year-old Cody resident Nathan Nesbitt.

Kendrick was wearing her seat belt and was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, Montana. She died from injuries on January 25th.

Nesbitt was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.

Kendrick failing to yield to traffic after stopping at a stop sign is being investigated as the contributing factor in this crash that marked the third highway fatality in Wyoming for 2017. There were five fatalities during this same time period in 2016.