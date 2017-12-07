Fatal Crash Near Fort Laramie

A Guernsey man died in a crash near Fort Laramie on Tuesday.

The crash occurred at about 11:15 p.m. at mile post 31 on US 26 near Fort Laramie, according to information provided by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Terry Molgard, 61 of Guernsey, Wyoming, was traveling westbound in a 1991 Lincoln Town Car when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway. Molgard attempted to steer his vehicle back towards the roadway but overcorrected. The car traveled across both lanes and struck an embankment and overturned. Molgard was not wearing his seat belt and was partially ejected, sustaining fatal injuries.

The use of alcohol is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.

This is the 119th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2017 compared to 111 in 2016, 139 in 2015, and 146 in 2014 to date.