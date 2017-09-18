Fatal Crash Near Gillette

A Gillette man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle rollover crash last week.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Hunter Stanley, 35, died two days after the crash which occurred at about 5:10 p.m. on September 10th near milepost 137 on Interstate 90 near Gillette.

Stanley was traveling eastbound on I-90 in a 2005 Subaru Legacy when, for reasons unknown, the vehicle traveled over the rumble strips. Stanley over-corrected to the left and lost control of the vehicle. The Subaru entered the median area and overturned twice. Stanley was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash. He was transported to Campbell County Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries two days later.

This is the 104th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2017 compared to 86 in 2016, 112 in 2015, and 110 in 2014 to date.