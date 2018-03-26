Fatal Crash Near Glenrock

A Casper woman died in a crash near Glenrock on Saturday.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Linda Hurley, 55 of Casper, died after she was ejected from a pickup in which she was a passenger during a single-vehicle rollover crash.

The crash occurred at about5 a.m. on Saturday around milepost 166 on I-25 near Glenrock.

Hurley was a passenger in a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup truck which was traveling southbound pulling a U-Haul trailer. The pickup crossed over an icy bridge deck, and the driver lost control on the icy surface. The truck left the highway and overturned several times.

Hurley was ejected during the crash and sustained fatal injuries.

The driver, 39-year-old Heather Wells, also of Casper, was wearing her seat belt and was not ejected. She was transported to Wyoming Medical Center by ground ambulance for treatment of unspecified injuries.

This crash resulted in the 18th highway fatality in Wyoming for 2018 compared to 21 fatalities in 2017, 11 in 2016, and 23 in 2015 during this same time period.