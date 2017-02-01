Fatal Crash Near Kemmerer

A fatal crash east of Kemmerer has resulted in the death of 65-year-old Diamondville, Wyoming resident James Ogle. The crash occurred on January 31st at 8:05 p.m. near mile post 80 on US Highway 30 approximately 24 miles east of Kemmerer.

Ogle was driving a 2006 Nissan Murano traveling west on US 30 on icy road conditions when the Nissan left the westbound lane of US 30 and entered the eastbound lane. The Nissan crashed into the rear trailer of an eastbound 1997 Kenworth commercial truck. After the initial crash, the Kenworth, driven by 41-year-old Garland, Utah resident Jaramie Fellows, exited the highway where both trailers overturned.

Ogle was not wearing his seat belt and sustained fatal injuries on scene.

Fellows was wearing his seat belt and was treated for minor injuries on scene.

Traveling at a speed too fast for the highway conditions and failing to maintain a single lane of travel are being investigated as the contributing factors in this crash that marked the sixth highway fatality in Wyoming for 2017. There were six fatalities during this same time period in 2016.