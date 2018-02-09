Fatal Crash Near Lost Springs

On February 5th, 2018 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 18 on US18/20, near Lost Springs, Wyoming. At 11:36 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2006 Chevy Silverado Pickup was traveling eastbound on US18/20 when the driver lost control of his vehicle on the icy road surface and exited the highway into the westbound right of way. The driver then corrected his vehicle to the right and crossed over the highway and into the eastbound right of way, striking an embankment, and overturning onto the vehicle’s roof. Both driver and passenger were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver has been identified as 52-year-old Rapid City, South Dakota resident Eugene Sibal.

The passenger has been identified as 60-year-old Piedmont, South Dakota resident Craig Engel. He was treated for his injuries and released on scene.

Driving too fast for the conditions is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

This crash resulted in the eighth highway fatality in Wyoming for 2018 compared to nine fatalities in 2017, six in 2016, and eleven in 2015 during this same time period.