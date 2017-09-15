Fatal Crash Near Lyman

A Missouri man died from injuries sustained in a crash near Lyman yesterday afternoon.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Larry Martin, 55 of Rogersville, Missouri, died in a crash that occurred at about 3:30 p.m. yesterday on I-80 near mile post 29.

Martin was driving westbound on I-80 in a 2004 Ford F-150 when, for reasons unknown, the vehicle made an abrupt right turn. Martin lost control of his vehicle as it exited the highway. The vehicle then rolled three times down a steep embankment before coming to a rest on the its wheels.

Martin was restrained at the time of the crash but extricated himself and was lying outside the vehicle when emergency personnel arrived. He was taken to Evanston Regional Hospital by ambulance and later flown to the University of Utah Hospital where he died from his injuries.

This is the 103rd fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2017 compared to 85 in 2016, 111 in 2015, and 109 in 2014 to date.