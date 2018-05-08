Fatal Crash Near Rock Springs Sunday

A Rock Springs woman died in a crash near Rock Springs Sunday night.

The crash occurred around 8:41 p.m. on the Blairtown Connector Road, some two miles from the Interstate 80 South Belt Route, according to information provided by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

According to the report Brook Rutland, 38 of Rock Springs, WY was traveling west/southwest in a Jeep Wrangler, when she partially left the roadway, with the passenger-side tires on the shoulder and the driver-side tires outside the fog line. Rutland then swerved off course across the highway into oncoming traffic. The Jeep continued over the shoulder and rolled several times. Rutland was thrown from the vehicle and was found some 15 feet away from where the Jeep came to rest.

A speed estimate shows Rutland was traveling at roughly 67 mph in a 40-mph speed zone.

She was reported to not have been wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol report, “Known to the family the tie rod needed to be repaired and was advised by a mechanic to not drive at highway speeds. Observed tie rod sheered.”

The report also stated, ” [the] Driver was also reported to be drinking heavily prior to leaving her residence.”